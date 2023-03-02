Women constitute 75% of workforce in Pulsus Group

From world class infrastructure to increased opportunities, development is what keeps Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh moving forward, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Visiting Pulsus Group in the city, he lauded the company representatives for delivering quality healthcare information to medical professionals and consumers. The group is a health informatics and digital marketing company and publisher of scientific, technical, and medical literature over the last 15 years.





The minister celebrated the success of the organisation, one of the largest IT-ITeS employment generators in the state empowered with over 3,000 employees. Founded in 1983 by Robert Kalina in Canada, the group and later acquired by serial entrepreneur Srinubabu Gedela, the company has become a leading provider of healthcare information, reaching millions of scholars and students through healthcare publications and digital platforms.





The organisation owns and operates 1,400 peer reviewed journals and conducts about 3,000-plus annual conferences across 44 countries. Since its inception in 2019, CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela said the company in Vizag has so far created 4,000-plus jobs with 75 percent of them being women. "The organisation experienced 200-plus percent of growth in the last four years due to the availability of quality manpower in and around Vizag.



