YSRCP party cadre asked to stick to an action plan
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar exhorted the party cadre to stick to an action plan and work towards it consistently to make sure that the party’s flag fly high in the ensuing elections.
At a review meeting held in the city on Tuesday, he said that the TDP sitting MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) failed to contribute to the development of the segment in the past 10 years. “However, in the past 19 months, we have taken up various development works investing Rs 265 crore for the constituency. People should extend support to the YSRCP and ensure that the party is voted back to power so that more such development will be witnessed in the segment,” he emphasised.
The West constituency candidate took part in the review meeting with the party cadre at Nakkavanipalem office and encouraged the leaders to focus on reaching out to the communities and explaining the benefits of the schemes rolled out by the YSRCP like no other party did before.