YSRCP unable to digest popularity of Pawan Kalyan: BJP

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government is scared of the Jana Sena Party's popularity and could not respond to its chief Pawan Kalyan's bold questions, instead targets him by criticising his personal life, said BJP MLC P V N Madhav.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said the JSP and the BJP alliance will continue to work together and its alliance will grow stronger in future.

The MLC alleged that the state government has failed in all aspects and that the BJP would be an alternative to the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to the film industry, the MLC opined that the YSRCP government intends to take over the industry.

Further, Madhav said the Central government's goal was to achieve 30 million metric tonnes of production from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said that employees' objections should be respected. He accused the political party leaders that they were misleading the VSP employees for their selfish motives.

On the occasion of Bapuji's birth anniversary, the MLC said a 'Khadi Haat', an exhibition-cum-sale, will be arranged at the party office at Lawsons Bay Colony on Saturday. He said that the platform would provide an opportunity to the weavers across the country to bring their products directly to the consumers.