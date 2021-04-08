ZPTC and MPTC polls take off in a smooth manner in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Amid strict surveillance, the ZPTC and MPTC elections started off in Visakhapatnam district at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Voters lined up at the polling booths to exercise their franchise as considerable turnout was witnessed at Vaddadi, Mangalapuram in Buchaiahpeta mandal, Chintapalli, Munchingiputtu and Narsipatnam, among others, during the first hour of the polling.

As scheduled earlier, the polls will continue till 2 p.m. in Agency areas and till 5 p.m. in the rest of the places. Keeping the LWE-dominated areas in view, the decision towards this was taken.