Accused awarded death sentence in Warangal murders

The first additional district and sessions court in Warangal convicted Sanjay Kumar Yadav and awarded him a death sentence in murders of nine persons who found dead in a well in Gorrekunta village of Geesukona mandal.



Sanjay Kumar Yadav confessed to killing nine persons before the court and the public prosecutor Mokila Satyanarayana Goud proved the charges against the accused and sought capital punishment to the accused.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav killed nine persons including a three-year-old boy. The nine victims were Maqsood Alam (50), his wife Nisha Alam (45), their sons Shabaz Alam (21), Sohail Alam (20), daughter Bushra Alam (22), her three-year-old son, others Sriram (35), Shyam (40) and Shakeel (40).

Sanjay, a native of Bihar came to Warangal six years ago to earn living and joined in a gunny bag making unit where Maqsood worked and staying with his family. In the meantime, Sanjay developed a relationship with one Rafika, a relative of Maqsood's wife.

The police said that Sanjay promised to marry Rafika who is a mother of three children but cast on eye on Rafika's teenage daughter. He decided to kill Rafika and made her believe that the two should meet his parents for their marriage and the duo boarded a train in March. Sanjay offered a drink to Rafika laced with sleeping pills and when she fell unconscious, he threw her out from the train when they reached Tadepalligudem and again returned to Warangal.

When Sanjay returned single, Maqsood's wife grew suspicious and threatened to tell police if she did not find Rafika. Fearing of arrest, Sanjay decided to get rid of the whole family. He mixed sleeping pills in the food prepared for birthday party and when all fell unconscious, he threw all the persons into the nearby agricultural well.

The accused also killed Shyam, Sriram and Shakeel who were also working in the unit.