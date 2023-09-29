All set for KTR’s visit to Wanaparthy today

Mahbubnagar: After inspecting arrangements for the Friday visit of IT minister and BRS party working president K Taraka Rama Rao, Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy observed on Thursday that Wanaparthy district was fast treading the path of development in the state. He drew attention to a number of historic development initiatives being launched in the district.

“We are trying to use every drop of water that flows on the Telangana soil. Under the leadership of KCR, we are continuing the irrigation works with a lot of foresight. With the remarkable efforts and foresight, we have completed Mission Bhagiratha works at a cost of Rs 425 crore in Wanaparthy constituency,” he informed.

More than 1,500 double bedroom houses were built in Wanaparthy town alone and distributed to the poor and those affected by road expansion. Suravaram Sahitya Kalabhavanam (Town Hall) was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore for cultural activities of the people. We will build an ambitious IT tower.

“An integrated vegetarian, non-vegetarian, fruit and flower market has been constructed with an outlay of Rs 20 crore. We are going to set up a supermarket here. We will inaugurate a library built in the name of Suravaram Pratap Reddy,” said the minister, adding that the library would have both print and digital library. A foundation stone would be laid on Friday for construction of Rs 76 crore bypass road and for construction of Pebberu road at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

Later, the minister released a book titled ‘Wanaparthy Pragati Prasthanam.’