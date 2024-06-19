Live
Just In
Arjun scales new heights in chess
India’s top-rated chess player Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi continued his excellent form by winning the 5th Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 in Jermuk, Armenia, on Monday.
Warangal: India’s top-rated chess player Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi continued his excellent form by winning the 5th Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 in Jermuk, Armenia, on Monday. With this, the 20-year-old who hails from Warangal jumped to a career-high live rating of No. 4. He added 9 points from the eight rounds to reach a total of 2779.9 ELO points. In fact, Arjun won the title with one round to spare.
Arjun is behind Norway’s Magnus Carlsen (2831.8), Hikaru Nakamura (2801.6) and Fabiano Caruana (2795.6) of USA in FIDE live ratings. The other two Indian players in the top 10 are GM D Gukesh (2763) and GM Ramesh Praggnanandhaa (2757.4).
Speaking to The Hans India, Arjun said, “I am happy as I made most of my opportunities. The level of competition was very high. It was my second title of the year.” It may be noted here that Arjun won the Menorca Open crown in April and finished second in TePeSigeman Chess Tournament in May.