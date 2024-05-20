BJP claims credit for Warangal development

Warangal: “Even though it has no lawmaker in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts, the BJP-led Central Government has carried out a plethora of welfare and developmental programmes in the region,” Gujjula Premender Reddy contesting for the Council seat from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency said.

Sharing his views at the ‘Meet the Press’ in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Premender said that the Centre had okayed the establishment of a wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet, a tribal university in Mulugu and brought the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park under the ambit of Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park scheme which attracts large investments and boost employment generation.

“Kakatiya marvel, Ramappa Temple, received the tag of World Heritage Site due to the efforts of the Narendra Modi Government, Premender said. The BJP Government also took care of farmers through P Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Kisan Yojana,” he said.

Referring to GO 317 and GO 46, Premender accused the Congress Government of failing to resolve the issues faced by the jobless youth and employees. “The Congress clinched power in Telangana by making unviable promises,” he said. Greater Warangal Press Club president Vemula Nagaraju, general secretary Bollarapu Sadaiah, treasurer Bolla Amar, journalists B Dayasagar and Gaddam Raji Reddy were among others present.