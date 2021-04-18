BJP yet to learn lessons: Errabelli Dayakar Ra

Warangal: Warangal has been in the forefront of massive development, the ongoing works in the city buttress that fact, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, rebutting the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's statement in a meeting on Friday that Warangal lags in development.

"The denizens were aware of the fact that who developed Warangal. Though the people's verdict in the elections to the two Graduate Council seats favored the TRS, the saffron party is yet to learn from it. Despite BJP's false propaganda, the TRS is certain to win the election to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC)," he said, addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Stating that Bandi Sanjay was trying to misrepresent the fact, Errabelli said that the TRS government has been spending huge amounts of funds for the development of Warangal. The BJP appears to be on cloud 9 since it had won Dubbaka Assembly by-poll and a sizable number of seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

, but the people had already shown its place in the elections to the two Graduates Council seats, he said.

BJP which speaks a lot about development needs to answer whether it has fulfilled its election promises such as the turmeric board in Nizamabad. This apart, the saffron party failed to fulfill the assurances – Railway coach factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram steel plant, Tribal University - given to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, Errabelli said. He demanded Sanjay to answer before going into the GWMC polls.

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar, Warangal TRS in-charge Gyadari Balamallu, MP Banda Prakash, legislators Bsawaraj Saraiah, K Srihari, K Rajaiah, Hyderabad former mayor Bonthu Rammohan and KUD chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and others were present.