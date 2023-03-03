BRS leaders bank on violence: Thakre

AICC Incharge - Telangana Manikrao Thakre alleged that the ruling BRS workers have been resorting to physical attacks on Congress cadres. Thakre met Youth Congress leader Thota Pawan at his residence in Hanumakonda on Thursday. It may be mentioned here that Pawan was severely thrashed allegedly by the BRS workers during TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra. He told Pawan that the Congress leadership will always support its cadres.





Later speaking to media persons, Thakre said that attacks against Opposition leaders increased in the BRS rule. He said that BRS workers tried to kill a Congress activist in Kodad of Suryapet district. The BRS workers also attacked Pawan brutally and left him thinking he was dead. People were aware of the fact that the local MLA D Vinay Bhaskar was behind the attack, he added.





Thakre said that Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana conceding the six-decade demand of the people. "Sonia Gandhi thought that separate Telangana would address all the problems of the people in the region. But the KCR family alone benefited by it," Thakre said. He said that the BRS and the BJP are hand in glove with each other





On the surface, the BRS and the BJP appear like they were at loggerheads but inside they have an understanding to put the Congress at bay. The BRS was trying to weaken the Congress by poaching the latter's leaders. This is undemocratic, Thakre said. He said that instead of doing petty politics, the BRS should focus on addressing the problems faced by the people. The BRS Government which lost the faith of the people relied heavily on police and money, he alleged.





AICC secretary Rohith Chaudhary, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, former minister P Balaram Naik, former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar, former mayor Errabelli Swarna, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, senior leaders EV Srinivas Rao, Namindla Srinivas, H Venugopal, Thota Venkateshwarlu, Kuchana Ravali and Banka Sarala Yadav were among others present.



