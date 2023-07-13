  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Congress will face farmers’ wrath’: MLA Shankar Naik

BRS cadres led by MLA Banoth Shankar Naik stage protest at Gudur in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday
x

BRS cadres led by MLA Banoth Shankar Naik stage protest at Gudur in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday 

Highlights

Mahabubabad: The BRS cadres led by Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Gudur mandal headquarters, in protest...

Mahabubabad: The BRS cadres led by Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Gudur mandal headquarters, in protest against the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on provision of free electricity to farmers.

Shankar Naik found fault with Revanth, criticising him for saying three-hour power supply was enough to farm sector. Congress once again proved that it was anti-farmer, Shankar Naik said, referring to Revanth’s remarks. “Farmers will certainly suffer if Congress comes to power, “ he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who knows the importance of agriculture initiated several welfare schemes – Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc for the farmers. On the other hand, the BJP which wants to fix meters to agricultural pump sets, and the Congress have always neglected agriculture.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X