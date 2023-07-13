Congress will face farmers’ wrath’: MLA Shankar Naik

Mahabubabad: The BRS cadres led by Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Gudur mandal headquarters, in protest against the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on provision of free electricity to farmers.

Shankar Naik found fault with Revanth, criticising him for saying three-hour power supply was enough to farm sector. Congress once again proved that it was anti-farmer, Shankar Naik said, referring to Revanth’s remarks. “Farmers will certainly suffer if Congress comes to power, “ he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who knows the importance of agriculture initiated several welfare schemes – Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc for the farmers. On the other hand, the BJP which wants to fix meters to agricultural pump sets, and the Congress have always neglected agriculture.