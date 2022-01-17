Covid-19 surges in Warangal

Warangal: The Omicron-driven Covid-19 third wave continues to send alarm bells ringing in erstwhile Warangal district, especially in Hanumakonda. As many as 765 pandemic cases have been registered in the erstwhile Warangal district since January 9. While Hanumakonda district recorded the highest number of cases with 393, Mahabubabad, predominantly a tribal district, stood next with 196. The number of cases in Warangal is 68, Jangaon 51, Mulugu 31 and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally 26, according to official data.

According to health department sources, the situation is somewhat grim as the erstwhile Warangal had noticed a rapid growth in the number of cases since the New Year.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao who tested positive on Saturday remained in home isolation. Stating that his condition is stable, deputy superintendent Dr Parashuram advised the people who met Dr Srinivas Rao in the last few days to be alert.

The number of patients admitted to Covid-19 ward in MGMH is six, taking the total to 17 on Sunday. The number of patients discharged is two. The DM&HO officials advised people to take utmost care to keep the pandemic at bay by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

Meanwhile, all the district administrations in erstwhile Warangal have canceled Praja Vani, a grievance redressal programme, to be held on Monday. Elsewhere in Medaram, the pre jatara rush of devotees continued to swell at the altars of Sammakka and Saralamma.