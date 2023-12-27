CPI 99th Formation Day: Call to end Modi regime

Warangal: The city was abuzz with red flags as the Communist Party of India (CPI) took out a rally from Thousand Pillars Temple to Public Gardens in Hanumakonda as part of its 99th Formation Day on Tuesday.

Later, speaking at a meeting at Nerella Venu Madhav Open Auditorium, CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of going on a privatisation spree of the public sector units (PSUs); thereby benefitting the corporate houses.

As this was not enough, the Centre imprisoned and suppressed the voice of the Opposition party leaders, intellectuals, and poets who questioned its policies, he said. The people in

Telangana who ended the autocratic rule of KCR need to gird up their loins to end the Modi government; thereby protecting the democracy, Rao said.

He said that the CPI has always fought for the distressed people since its inception on December 26, 1925.

The CPI also worked for the distribution of lakhs of acres to the landless. The CPI is also fighting against the

establishment for the cause of unemployed youth,

women and the working class, he added.

The BJP and the other bourgeoisie parties have made elections a business, Rao said. Communists are the only alternative to ensure education, and healthcare to all the distressed sections, Rao said. Senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Karre Bikshapathi and Manda

Sadalaxmi were among others present.

CPI Warangal district unit took out a huge rally by carrying a 99-meter-long red flag from Warangal Railway Station to Pochamma

Maidan as part of party formation day. The rally was led by CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally

Srinivas Rao and district secretary Mekala Ravi.