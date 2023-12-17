CPI gears up for formation day

Warangal: In a resounding statement of pride, the CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said, “Communists have always strived hard to protect the rights of the people.” Speaking at a meeting in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he told the party cadre to hoist the red flags all over the district as part of CPI’s 98th Formation Day on December 26.

“Since its inception in 1925 in Kanpur, CPI made a significant contribution to the empowerment of the poor. A whopping 4,500 Communists sacrificed their lives in the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle, alongside taking part in the Indian Independent Struggle,” Rao said. “The Communists distributed 10 lakh acres to the poor by putting a fight against the Razakars of the despotic Nizam ruler,” he added.

Rao recalled that the CPI was the first political party to pass a resolution supporting separate Telangana. “On the other hand, the CPI has been continuing its Bhu Poratam. The CPI will not rest until the poor get shelter,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Central Government, Rao held the saffron party responsible for making life miserable for the common man. “The Centre, which benefited the Adanis and Ambanis with its policies, neglected the plight of the people,” he commented.

CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi said they will take out a rally from Thousand Pillars Temple to Public Gardens on December 26 as part of party formation day.