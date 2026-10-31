CPI Leader Mekala Ravi’s Death an Irreplaceable Loss: Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao

WARANGAL: CPI State Committee member and people’s movement leader Mekala Ravi was cremated here on Saturday amid tearful tributes from party leaders, activists and residents. Ravi, who had been ailing, breathed his last at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Friday.

His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Shivnagar, where hundreds of people, CPI leaders, activists and representatives of various people’s organisations gathered to pay floral tributes. The final journey saw participants raise slogans of “Mekala Ravi Amar Rahe” and pledge to carry forward his ideals.

Speakers recalled Ravi’s struggles for the welfare of the poor, protection of workers’ rights and securing house sites for slum dwellers.

Leaders pay tributes

On learning of his death, CPI State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, State assistant secretaries Takkallapalli Srinivasa Rao and ET Narasimha, and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy reached Ravi’s residence in Shivnagar and paid floral tributes.

Addressing the gathering, Sambasiva Rao described Mekala Ravi’s untimely death as an irreparable loss to the CPI and the people’s movement. He said Ravi had dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor, workers’ rights and the resolution of public issues.

He described Ravi as an honest leader who remained among the people and led struggles without expecting any personal gain. He said Ravi’s ideals and the path he showed in people’s struggles would remain an inspiration forever.

Sambasiva Rao conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured that the CPI would always stand by them. Leaders from various districts also paid tributes to the departed leader.