Reed Jobs believes anti-obesity drugs could change the fight against cancer

Losing his father, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to cancer had a deep effect on Reed Jobs. The event made him want to spend his career working on cancer research and discovering methods to deal with the illness. Now he thinks a type of medicine that is used a lot for weight loss could start a part in preventing cancer and treating long-term health problems.

Reed Jobs, founder of Yosemite, an investment firm that focuses on oncology is becoming more hopeful about GLP-1 drugs. GLP-1 drugs are medicines that doctors often give for weight management. Glp-1 drugs might do a lot more than just help people lose weight. In a Fortune report Reed Jobs said GLP-1 drugs are some of "the most impactful drugs that we have ever made.”

His optimism comes as Yosemite attracts growing investor interest. During an interview with Fortune's Term Sheet, Jobs revealed that the firm's second fund had crossed its fundraising target of $350 million. That’s a step and it shows that people are starting to believe in what Yosemite is building. The momentum is real. The numbers back it up.

A personal mission shaped by his father's illness

Steve Jobs was diagnosed with cancer in 2003. After his father’s diagnosis Reed started working in cancer research labs. He then went on to study pre-med at Stanford University. His growing interest in the disease turned into a commitment. This passion led him to found Yosemite and support cutting-edge oncology research.

Why GLP-1 drugs have caught his attention

Speaking with Allie Garfinkle from Fortune Jobs says, “I learned about his interest in cancer vaccines and GLP‑1 medicines. Jobs said these drugs could help people fight obesity and might lower the risk of diseases, like cancer and heart disease. I found Jobs' perspective intriguing.”

Jobs compared obesity with smoking, arguing that prolonged exposure to either risk factor increases the likelihood of developing certain cancers. A 2024 study cited by Fortune estimated that smoking contributed to 19.3 per cent of US cancer cases, while excess body weight accounted for 7.6 per cent.

“The more time you spend being obese, the greater your odds of getting an obesity-related disease are,” he said. “[GLP-1s] are a fantastic way for obese people to basically stop being obese very quickly.”

Research points towards possible cancer benefits

In 2025 a study published in JAMA Oncology examined than 86,000 adults who could use weight‑loss drugs. The study found that people taking GLP‑1 medicines were 17 per cent less likely to develop the cancers that were studied compared with people who did not take GLP‑1 medicines. These findings give us hope that GLP‑1 medicines may provide benefits, beyond helping people lose weight.

However, Jobs acknowledged that these medicines also have potential drawbacks, including concerns about muscle loss.

Managing cancer rather than eliminating it

Jobs does not believe that getting rid of cancer is a realistic goal because human cells can keep changing and turn into cancer. He thinks that medical science might one day make cancer something that can be controlled like HIV. This would mean patients could live longer and better lives, with treatment.

“It’s the victory over death, and that is what I want for cancer patients, and I think that that’s more achievable and more realistic,” Jobs said.