Errabelli Dayakar Rao advises Sanjay to maintain decorum

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has advised BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar to maintain decorum when he speaks. "Leaders, who hold responsible positions, need to behave properly. Being an MP and the chief of the BJP's State wing, Sanjay cannot afford to speak recklessly and instigate people," he said, speaking to media persons at Mylaram village under Raiparthy mandal of Warangal Rural district on Wednesday.

Errabelli said that people's representatives need to uphold the spirit of democracy. Power is not the ultimate goal, he said. Instead of criticising, Sanjay should talk about the development, he added.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated double bedroom houses at Mylaram village. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "All the eligible beneficiaries would get their dream home."

He said that efforts are on to provide houses to all the poor and downtrodden sections. The government has allocated Rs 250 crore for the construction of 4,821 houses in Warangal district, he said. He said that arrangements are in place for administering coronavirus vaccine to the people from January 16. All the aged and those suffering from ill health can avail the vaccine in Raiparthy, he added.

Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha said that 50 double bedroom house beneficiaries were selected through a draw of lot. She said that construction of another 12 houses will be taken up soon. DRDO Sampath Rao and RDO Mahenderji were among others present.