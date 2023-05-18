Foundation for mini textile park will be laid soon: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Efforts are on to lay foundation stone for the Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla in Palakurthi constituency, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a meeting with the higher officials at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Thursday, the minister told them to plan the mini textile park on the lines of the existing one in Sircilla.

“The weaving community is highly polarised in and around Kodakandla and they have been migrating to Bhiwandi, Surat and Mumbai which have a plethora of textile units. I have taken the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar o and the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao, who in turn agreed to establish a mini textile park at Kodakandla; thereby to stop these migrations,” Errabelli said.

He added that they have received all the clearances besides acquiring land for grounding the unit. The mini textile park will enhance the employment opportunities of the locals. Errabelli, who directed the officials to complete the first phase of the works by the end of September this year told them to gear up for the launch of the unit.

TSIIC vice-chairman and managing director E Venkat Narasimha Reddy, Textile Industries director Mihir Parekh, Handlooms and Textiles Additional Director P Venkatesham and Kodakandla Sarpanch Pasunuri Madhusudan were among others present at the meeting.

In another development, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust will continue the ongoing training programme in tailoring to women in Palakurthi constituency. It may be mentioned here that as many as 3,000 women are being trained in tailoring in a three-month programme jointly funded (Rs 5 crore) by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Stree Nidhi.

The trust chairperson Errabelli Usha has come forward to continue the tailoring scheme after the ongoing project sponsored by the SERP and Stree Nidhi, the minister said. The trust has plans to train a whopping 10,000 women under its corporate social responsibility (CSR), he added.