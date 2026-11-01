GanapathiSachchidananda Swamiji to visit Manthani today

Peddapalli: TPCC state general secretary DuddillaSrinuBabu has appealed to people, irrespective of their political affiliations, to participate in the visit of Sri GanapathiSachchidanandaSwamiji to Dhanwada and Manthani on November 1.

Speaking at a meeting in Manthani on Saturday, SrinuBabu said the visit had been arranged through the efforts of IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who facilitated the Swamiji’s journey from Mysuru to the constituency.

He said the Swamiji had inspired devotees through his spiritual teachings and devotion, adding that the visit would provide an opportunity for people to receive his blessings.

The Swamiji will visit Dhanwada village at 10 am, followed by ShivarKiran Gardens in Manthani town at 2 pm. SrinuBabu urged people to attend in large numbers. Representatives of various organisations, local leaders, councillors, sarpanches and Youth Congress members attended the meeting.