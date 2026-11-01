Graduate participation vital to strengthening democracy: Leaders

Hanumakonda: Former MP B. Vinod Kumar and former MLA DasyamVinayBhaskar have called on eligible graduates to register as voters and actively participate in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections, emphasising their role in strengthening democracy.

The leaders visited Raptor Coaching Academy in Nayeemnagar on Saturday and interacted with graduate students, highlighting the importance of the elections and responsible voting.

They said voting was not merely an individual right but also a social responsibility that could influence the future of society. They urged graduates to remain aware of the electoral process, register without delay and cast their votes consciously to make their voices heard.

Former KUDA Chairman Yadava Reddy, retired professor Dinesh, former corporators Ganesh and Yadagiri, and senior leaders GovindNayak, Ramesh Babu and Prashanth attended the programme.