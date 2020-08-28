GWMC to seek `500 crore flood relief

Hanamkonda: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has approved developmental works worth around Rs 30 crore. This was revealed by the Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao after the General Body meeting held here at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda on Friday.



The council discussed 30 agenda points and 32 issues tabled on the day. All of them were approved.

In view of the devastation caused by the 212 mm of rainfall on a single day, the Council has decided to seek Rs 500 crore under National Disaster Relief Fund by sending a detailed report of damage in the city to the government.

Stating that there was no dearth of funds, the Mayor said that Corporators can allot developmental works worth Rs 5 lakh on nomination basis in their divisions. The Corporators were also told to come up with proposals worth Rs 50 lakh in their respective divisions, the mayor said. Referring to the availability of funds, Prakash Rao said that the civic body is getting Rs 7.35 crore every month under Pattana Pragathi. The GWMC is also having Rs 200 crore under 14th and 15 Finance Commission, he added.

Referring to the development of 42 merged villages, he said that one-third of the funds would be allocated. He said that demolition of illegal structures on storm-water drains is on and they had so far removed 42 of them.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Warangal Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, MLAs Aroori Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy and Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin were among others present.