Intentionally made remarks on Lord Ayyappa Swamy: Bhairi Naresh

Warangal: Bhairi Naresh who made objectionable comments against Lord Ayyappa Swamy, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva confessed his crime during the police investigation, as per the sources. It is mentioned in the remand report that Bhairi Naresh stated that he intentionally made comments against Lord Ayyappa Swamy.



The organiser of the programme Hanumanthu also accepted that he intentionally invited Bhairi Naresh to the event. It is known that Bhairi Naresh made objectionable comments against Lord Ayyappa Swamy during the Ambedkar statue inauguration on December 19.



Police told the Court that several cases were also filed against Bhairi Naresh in the past. Police said that Bhairi Naresh intentionally made comments to provoke conflicts between religions and nations.