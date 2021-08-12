It’s now official: Hanumakonda, Warangal districts notified

Warangal: After almost five years of administrative rigmarole, it's now official that Warangal Urban and Rural Districts henceforth will be known as Hanumakonda and Warangal. Ever since the formation of new districts took place in the State in 2016, it's been on the cards.

In fact, the government had announced Hanumakonda district in 2016. However, the proposal was put on the backburner with the denizens and various civil societies expressed their strong resentment, citing that it would be detrimental to the culture and heritage of the Kakatiya dynasty.

As a result, the government then carved out Warangal Urban and Rural districts in place of Warangal and Hanumakonda. Although the dust appeared settled on the surface, the issue continued to nag a few top leaders of the ruling TRS with vested interests. It's said that the TRS leadership was under pressure to satisfy its legislators who were tugging in different directions for political ascendency in the region.

Against this backdrop, the State Government has on July 12 issued GO Rt No. 272 paving way for the formation and reorganisation of Urban and Rural districts, which in turn invited objections and suggestions from the denizens with regard to formation and reorganisation of the districts.

The administration received 133 objections/suggestions with majority of them concerning the split of the Parkal Revenue Division. The majority of people suggested that the Revenue Division should not be divided between the two districts.

Accordingly, the changes were made by including Atmakur and Shayampet mandals in Hanumakonda district, keeping the revenue division intact. Earlier, it was proposed that Atmakur and Shayampet are to be made part of Warangal district.

Hanumakonda district will now have 14 mandals and 163 villages and the Warangal district will have 13 mandals and 192 villages. While Hanumakonda includes Hanumakonda and Parkal revenue divisions, Warangal has Warangal and Narsampet revenue divisions.

"The people in the region never wanted to see Warangal and Hanumakonda as two entities as they are entwined with each other historically and emotionally. It's more of a political decision rather than the people's wish. The TRS leadership had to concede to the demand of local legislators to avoid a turf war between them, perhaps, which is unfortunate," Forum for Better Warangal president Pulluru Sudhakar told The Hans India.