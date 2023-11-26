  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Karimnagar: Congress government will give additional Rs 5,000 under Rythu Bandhu said MP Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Congress government will give additional Rs 5,000 under Rythu Bandhu said MP Ponnam Prabhakar
x

Husnabad Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar campaigning in Akkannapet mandal on Saturday

Highlights

Congress candidate from Husnabad and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that additional Rs 5,000 along with current amount will be deposited into the account of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries when the Congress party comes to power in the State.

Karimnagar : Congress candidate from Husnabad and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that additional Rs 5,000 along with current amount will be deposited into the account of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries when the Congress party comes to power in the State.

Prabhakar who campaigned in Akkannapet mandal on Saturday, demanded that the BRS government which has taken permission for the release of Rythu Bandhu’s cash should also take permission for release of BC Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Minority Bandhu and Tribal Bandhu.

He said that the poor have spent hundreds of rupees and waited for the Griha Lakshmi scheme, and permission should also be taken for the Griha Lakshmi scheme for the poor. He said that people want change in Telangana state and BRS party is doing gimmicks to deceive the voters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X