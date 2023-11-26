Karimnagar: Congress government will give additional Rs 5,000 under Rythu Bandhu said MP Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : Congress candidate from Husnabad and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that additional Rs 5,000 along with current amount will be deposited into the account of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries when the Congress party comes to power in the State.

Prabhakar who campaigned in Akkannapet mandal on Saturday, demanded that the BRS government which has taken permission for the release of Rythu Bandhu’s cash should also take permission for release of BC Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Minority Bandhu and Tribal Bandhu.

He said that the poor have spent hundreds of rupees and waited for the Griha Lakshmi scheme, and permission should also be taken for the Griha Lakshmi scheme for the poor. He said that people want change in Telangana state and BRS party is doing gimmicks to deceive the voters.