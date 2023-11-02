Live
Karimnagar: Reject parties promoting violence says Mayor Sunil Rao
Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao said that Telangana has no room for violence and if the culture of violence existing in the States ruled by the opposition BJP and Congress parties brought to Telangana public would not believe these parties.
Speaking to reporters in Karimnagar on Wednesday, he strongly condemned the violent attack on BRS party MP Kotha Prabakar Reddy. He called the assassination attempt on Prabhakar Reddy an act of cowardice.
He called upon people to reject parties that promote violence. The opposition parties should not indulge in such acts of violence if they want to gain the support of the people. If opposition parties try to solve public problems with sincerity, they will get people’s forgiveness, but if they make such attacks and assassination attempts, they will not get people’s support, he said
Sunil Rao said that it is not possible to survive in politics by terrorising people due to such acts of violence. BRS Party is the only party which has led the Telangana state towards the path of progress in the last 10 years under CM KCR’s leadership, working to solve the problems faced by the people of all walks of life and continuing development and welfare.