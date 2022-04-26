KCR, KTR stoop to new lows in their speeches: Kishan

Warangal: The TRS leadership is instigating its leaders to attack their BJP counterparts verbally, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao have stooped to new lows in their speeches. To gladden their leadership, the other TRS leaders also made derogatory remarks against the BJP, Reddy said.

The people in the State were observing the filthy language used by the TRS leaders. The day is not far when the people will revolt against the TRS leaders, he said. Reddy said that the State government is creating hurdles to the poor students by not releasing the fee reimbursement and scholarships. Referring to the pending funds entitled by the State, he said that the Centre will release them in a phased manner.

"Ever since Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan refused to approve the candidature of Padi Kaushik Reddy for the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota, the CM intentionally insulted the constitutional post," Reddy said, referring to the protocol issue. Neither the district Collector nor the superintendent of police were present when the Governor went to Medaram during the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara, he pointed out.

Reddy said that the Centre is committed to bring in accelerated growth in 112 most under-developed districts in the country under the Central Government-sponsored Aspirational District Programme. Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district is one among them, he said, adding that the programme is being implemented beyond the political and regional barriers. He said that the Centre has dealt well in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the Centre will organise singer Ghantasala's centenary celebrations. This apart, the Centre will also organise 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh on July 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the programme, he added.

Earlier, the Union Minister visited the Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanumakonda. He discussed the development of the temple with the officials. The renovation works of Kalyana Mandapam will be taken care of, he said. Speaking to the media, he said that the Modi overnment gave prominence to the development of Warangal. Warangal was recognized as a heritage city.

Referring to the Ramappa Temple, he said that the Centre was instrumental in getting the UNESCO World Heritage tag. He said that the Ramappa temple is being developed by Rs 3.70 crore, and another Rs 50 crore will be released under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD). He said that a tribal circuit will be established at Mulugu.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, former MLAs M Dharma Rao, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Kondeti Sridhar and State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy were among others who accompanied the Union Minister.