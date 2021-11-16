KCR tried to win with money power, alleges Eatala

Hanumakonda: The Central Government is against purchasing parboiled rice but not the raw rice, former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he urged the State government to speed up the procurement of paddy to save the farmers. "Instead of threatening the farmers, the State government needs to sensitise them about the importance of cultivating alternative crops such as finger millets and foxtail millets. "There is an imperative need to upgrade rice mills to prevent breakage during milling," Eatala said.

Referring to the by-election in Huzurabad constituency, Eatala said that the ruling TRS party had gone all out to defeat him. "The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dumped in crores of rupees to lure the voters, besides threatening them to stop the pensions and CM Relief Fund," he said, accusing the police of helping the ruling party. Eatala said that the TRS tried to blame him by campaigning that he was against the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

KCR stooped to low level politics by depending on money bags to win the elections. Even in the elections to the two Graduates Constituency Council seats held in March, the ruling TRS tried to win with money power. Time has come for KCR to change his path, Eatala said.

"Despite all the conspiracies of the TRS, people reposed their faith in me. Now it's time for the ruling TRS to think about the farmers who are in doldrums. Shunning aside all the politics, the State government needs to procure the entire paddy produced in Telangana," he said.

Earlier, Eatala paid floral tribute to Telangana martyrs at Amaraveerula Stupam at Adalat Centre.

