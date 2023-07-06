Know the benifit of upcoming Railway Manufacturing Unit

Warangal: The Wagon repair workshop at Kazipet was sanctioned to undertake Periodic Overhaul (POH) of 200 Wagons per month. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was entrusted to execute the project. The project execution was awarded EPC mode on January 08, 2023 for completion in 24 months that is by February 22, 2025.

Now, the project has been upgraded to Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet at an estimated cost of Rs 521 Cr.

Photos Courtesy: Srinivas Setty





Benefits of Railway Manufacturing Unit Kazipet



It will boost agriculture industry by making available greater number of wagons for pal fast and economic mode of transportation.

Spur an eco-system of new industrial development in the region by eng fillip to development of ancillary industries.

Significantly boost the socio-economic development of people in the region.

Wagons manufactured in Telangana will accelerate growth of both the State and Indian economy by transporting critical commodities across the country.







