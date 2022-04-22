Modi cheated people: CPI

Hanumakonda: The BJP which promised to curb the inflation in 100 days failed totally, CPI Hanumakonda district secretary K Bikshapathi and State secretariat member Nedunuri Jyothy said.

Speaking at the party's protest at Kaloji Centre here on Friday, the leaders said Narendra Modi rose to power with promises of reviving India's flagging economy and reducing prices of essential commodities, but the inflation is unabated even after seven years of BJP regime at the Centre.

The constant rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG made life miserable for the people. The prices of edible oil, soaps etc were also increased multifold, the leaders said.

The Centre which wrote off a massive Rs 10.60 lakh crore loans of the big industrialists is least bothered about the poor and middle class, they said.