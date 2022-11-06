Munugodu result a slap in the face for BJP: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The by-election to the Munugodu Assembly has proved that people are with the TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. It may be mentioned here that TRS nominee Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated BJP's Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the counting of votes held on Sunday. Speaking to media persons here, he said that TRS' triumph in Munugodu indicates that it continues to command the support of the people.

"Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) handed first defeat to the BJP, and many more to follow. People didn't believe in the BJP which has the habit of dethroning the political parties. It's not possible for the BJP to destabilise the TRS Government in Telangana," he said.

He said that people in Telangana will not surrender to the guiles of the BJP. The win in the Munugodu by-election could well be a lesson to the BJP which wants to rule Telangana. Errabelli thanked the denizens of Chandur municipality in Nalgonda district where TRS got a sizable lead against the BJP. It may be mentioned here that Errabelli campaigned for TRS candidate in the Chandur municipality. Meanwhile, TRS cadres in the erstwhile Warangal district appeared jubilant following their party's win in Munugodu.