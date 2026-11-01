Over 50 Minority Workers Join BJP in Warangal East

WARANGAL: More than 50 minority activists and leaders from various parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Warangal East Assembly constituency, strengthening the party’s local base.

The joining programme was led by CPI(M) State Minority Assistant Secretary Md Akmal Pasha, who belongs to the 22nd Division of Pochamma Maidan. BJP State leader and Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao welcomed the new members into the party by presenting them with saffron scarves.

Party’s Commitment to Minorities

Addressing the gathering, Pradeep Rao said the BJP was not opposed to Muslim minorities and that the party’s objective was the welfare and development of people from all sections of society.

He said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had implemented several welfare and development programmes. He called upon people from all communities to become partners in building a Viksi