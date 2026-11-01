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Juhi Chawla says 'So much grace, beauty and poise' in her birthday wish for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
In Short
Juhi praised Aishwarya for her beauty and grace in a special post that read, "Happy Birthday Aishwarya! So much grace, beauty and poise
Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla wished fellow actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday with a heartfelt post.
Juhi praised Aishwarya for her beauty and grace in a special post that read, "Happy Birthday Aishwarya! So much grace, beauty and poise… and somehow always making it all look effortless ..!! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, with lots of happiness and many many beautiful moments. (sic)."
It must be noted that Juhi and Aishwarya have never had a chance to share screen space in a project.
Meanwhile, the netizens remain excited for any update on the life of the former beauty queen.
On October 24, Aishwarya was seen celebrating her nephew Shivansh Rai’s birthday. The 'Devdas' actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the other members of the Rai family during the celebration.
Aishwarya's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, treated the netizens to a couple of glimpses of the intimate celebration on her official handle.
The photographs from the birthday celebration showed Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shrima, Aishwarya's brother Aditya Rai, and Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai. The happy pic had the family gathering around the birthday boy. We could also see a cake and a bouquet of flowers placed on the table.
Sharing the pictures, Shrima wrote the caption, “Happy Birthday to my cutie pie @shivansh_rai23. Here’s to more pranks, more time with nature, more laughter and blessings. So proud of you!”
Aishwarya is known to share a close bond with her mother, Vrinda Rai, and her brother, Aditya Rai.
Talking about Aishwarya's cinematic journey, after winning the Miss World 1994 title, she stepped into acting in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'Iruvar'. She made her Bollywood debut the same year with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya', opposite Bobby Deol.
After this, Aishwarya delivered some massive hits over the years such as 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)', 'Taal (1999)', 'Mohabbatein (2000)', 'Devdas (2002)', 'Dhoom 2 (2006)', 'Guru (2007)', 'Jodhaa Akbar (2008)', 'Guzaarish (2010)', 'Jazbaa (2015)', 'Sarbjit (2016)', and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)'.
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