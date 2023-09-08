Police saves groom from traffic jam, helps him reach venue before Muhurtam

Hyderabad: In a noble gesture by police a groom who was stuck in a traffic jam was able to reach the marriage hall before the Muhurtam time. This incident took place in Warangal. According to sources, a groom who was to get married in Hanamkonda left from Thorrur and for his bad luck an oil tanker fell into pit on the side of the road after it lost control. With this there was a huge traffic jam on Warangal-Khammam highway near Illandu village. The police were trying clear the tanker from the place which eventually occupied the road. The groom who was in a hurry was in a tension whehter he would reach the marriage hall before time.



At last with no other option left, he approached the police and narrated his cordial, the police who understood his situation paved way for his vehicle to go ahead for the venue.

With this the groom had sigh of relief and reached the marriage hall before Muhurtam time.