Ramappa making no progress

Warangal: Is the euphoria surrounding Ramappa temple fading after it was inscribed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site? It appears so. It's been more than five months since the Kakatiya-era marvel was bestowed with the coveted tag; however, the government is yet to make a move to fulfill the conditions set by the managing body of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).



It may be recalled here that pointing out certain objections the ICOMOS had said that the temple was not yet ready to get the tag despite its universal value in the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee that was held at Fuzhou in China on July 25.

Thanks to Russia's resoluteness in supporting India's nomination despite the ICOMOS has pointed out certain objections and said that the temple is not yet ready to get the tag despite its universal value. However, Russia supported India invoking an amendment to the Rules of Procedure that allowed the latter to speak on its own nomination. This amendment was supported by all the member countries of the WHC except Norway. As part of this amendment, India will have to fulfill certain objections raised by the ICOMOS by December 2022.

The reconstruction of Kameshwaralayam on the premises of Ramappa temple is major among those conditions. The authorities dismantled this dilapidated temple for the purpose of reconstruction way back in 2009. Since then, the proposal remained a nonstarter. The renovation plans of Shivalayam and Trikutalayam located on the Ramappa Lake bund remained in a proposal stage. In all, there are 16 sub-temples in the vicinity of Ramappa temple begging for revival.

Apart from ICOMOS' conditions, the Telangana High Court also told the government to take measures for developing the temple. However, the government appears to be nonchalant.

It may be mentioned here that a couple of days after the Ramappa temple received the UNESCO's tag, the High Court which took cognizance of reports in the media that the temple needed measures for its protection directed the government to constitute a committee with the district collector, representatives of the ASI and Archaeology Department for developing the temple into an international tourist destination. It further ordered the government to prepare a road map for developing the temple.

On the other hand, the temple custodian - Archaeology Department and Palampet Development Authority - is yet to receive the UNESCO certification of world heritage site, according to sources.