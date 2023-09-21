Shabbir condemns lathicharge on Anganwadi workers

Kamareddy: Senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir has strongly condemned the police lathicharge on the Anganwadi workers who staged a protest at the Kamareddy Collectorate on Wednesday.

Expressing his solidarity with the Anganwadi workers, Shabbir Ali said that the police resorted to a brutal lathicharge that injured several women activists. He said that the Anganwadi workers were holding a peaceful protest demanding minimum wages, job security, and accidental insurance, but the police, without any provocation, resorted to the lathicharge to foil their protest.

Shabbir Ali, who had participated in the protest, rushed several Anganwadi workers injured in the police lathicharge to the hospital in his vehicle. He strongly condemned the police’s attitude and complained over the phone from the location with the Human Rights Commission and the Women’s Commission. He said that he would take the victims to file a complaint with the Women’s Commission and SHRC on Thursday.