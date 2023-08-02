Tamilisai Soundarajan visits flood affected areas in Hanamkonda

Telangana state Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan visited the flood-affected areas in Hanamkonda district and expressed concern over the severe difficulties faced by the people.

Speaking on the occasion at Jawahar Colony in Hanamkonda mandal of the district, she said that the floods in have disrupted the normal life with Jawahar Nagar Bridge completely collapsing. The Governor appealed the authorities for an immediate response and relief measures from the government, suggesting that long-term solutions should found.

She called on for the providing of drinking water, essential items, and medical kits to the affected areas. Additionally, she mentioned that a central team is currently assessing the extent of the damage. Governor Tamili Sai appreciated the commendable services provided by the Red Cross Society in the flood-affected areas, which provided basic needs to the people as part of social service.

Later, the governor also visited the Bhadrakali river where the water overflowed inundating the colonies. The basic needs were also provided to the people affected with floods.

The heavy rains in the last week hav wreaked havoc in Hanamkonda district crippling normal life in various locations. The government machinery has stood by the victims and carrying out the efforts to bring back the situation to normalcy.