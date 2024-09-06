TRSMA raises pitch for welfare measures for private teachers

Karimnagar: The Budget Private Teachers’ Welfare Act Bill should be introduced in Parliament and the Assembly immediately, said former state president of TRSMA (Telangana residential schools managements association) Yadagiri Shekhar Rao.

He said that the government should provide Rs 10 lakh health insurance and another Rs 10 lakh life insurance to the private teachers. The Central government should immediately introduce a bill in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Similarly, the State government should table the bill in the Assembly and get approval.

90 percent of students who achieve a 10/10 GPA in 10th class every year come from budget private schools. Moreover, it should be noted that budget private schools are where the best talents are seen in the national level exams like NEET, IIT and Civils.

They should be given the facility of government teachers like life insurance, health insurance, pension by the government. Government provides lakhs of life insurance if a construction worker dies while working. Even the private teacher is not getting such help

Today the education sector is divided into two sectors, government and private. Government teachers are getting salaries in lakhs, all amenities, health insurance, life insurance, retirement pension in thousands of rupees, he said.

Shekhar Rao said that the number of students studying under these government teachers who are getting all these facilities is less than 40 percent. So the TRSMA is demanding the Central and State governments to save the budget for private teachers who are providing more than 60% of intellectuals to the country.