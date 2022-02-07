TSRTC to run 2,200 special buses for Medaram jatara from Warangal

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run at least 2,200 buses from erstwhile Warangal district to the Medaram jatara in Mulugu district. Besides, 900 buses will be operated from three regions including Greater Warangal City limits, said TSRTC executive director (Hyderabad & Karimnagar zones)PV Munishekar.



The buses will be run from February 13 to 20. Expecting at least 21 lakh passengers to make use of the TSRTC services, a total of 3,845 buses will be run to Medaram from various locations in the city for this bilennial jatara.

Munishekar said that arrangements have been made for the jatara including temporary bus station near Medaram jatara and added that only RTC buses are permitted into the bus station. He also said that a total of 12,200 RTC staff including drivers, conductors, mechanics and others would be working during the jatara. For emergency medical services, three ambulances will be kept ready near the jatara, he added.

He further continued that the people can request a bus to their village if there are more than 30 people who want to visit the jatara. He also said that a base camp was set up with 42 queue lines in 50 acres of land near the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine