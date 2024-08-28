  • Menu
UGC-NET exams begin

UGC-NET exams begin
Bodhan: UGC-NET phase-II exams will be conducted from Tuesday ( August 2) to September 4 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at AV Enterprises Exam Center in Bodhan Road, Nizamabad.

These exams are conducted in two shifts.

Shift -I morning 9 am 12 noon.

Shift -II from 3pm to 6pm.

A Telangana University professor has been appointed as an observer for these exams.

Nizamabad District National Test Agency (NTA) Co-ordinator Bhaskar Meriga said that all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of this examination.

The matter of canceling the UGC-NET exam conducted in offline (pen paper) mode on June 18 is inevitable.

For any query related to this exam contact phone number is 8978198421.

