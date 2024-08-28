UGC-NET exams begin

Live
- Two More Arrested in Rs 175 Crore Cyber Crime Case in Hyderabad
- Shooting Causes Panic at LN Bar and Restaurant in Hyderabad
- District SP Gaikwad Inspects Bijnapally Police Station
- HYDRA Should Expand Statewide: Kommula Praveen Raj
- RTC should revise Bus services Between Aiza and nearby Villages
- Sagara Community Leaders Urge All Parties to Allocate More Seats in Telangana's Local Body Elections
- Cyberabad Police Arrest Couple for Multi-Crore Real Estate Fraud
- College Orientation Program Emphasizes Student Well-Being and Anti-Drug Initiatives
- HCSC to host National Physical Security Sumit 2024
- Hyderabad CP hold meeting with Central Peace and Welfare Committee over Ganesh chaturthi
Bodhan: UGC-NET phase-II exams will be conducted from Tuesday ( August 2) to September 4 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at AV Enterprises Exam Center in Bodhan Road, Nizamabad.
These exams are conducted in two shifts.
Shift -I morning 9 am 12 noon.
Shift -II from 3pm to 6pm.
A Telangana University professor has been appointed as an observer for these exams.
Nizamabad District National Test Agency (NTA) Co-ordinator Bhaskar Meriga said that all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of this examination.
The matter of canceling the UGC-NET exam conducted in offline (pen paper) mode on June 18 is inevitable.
For any query related to this exam contact phone number is 8978198421.
