Vinod Kumar lauds Telangana welfare schemes

Warangal: The Telangana government has so far ensured irrigation facility to 1.50 crore acres, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar said, taking part in the Praja Sankshema Pragathi Yatra of Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar here on Monday.

Laying foundation stone for various development works with an outlay of Rs 2.50 core along with Vinay Bhaskar, Vinod Kumar said that there were predictions that Telangana would plunge into darkness if the bifurcation takes place. However, the TRS government not only proved it wrong but also made the State power surplus, he added.

Stating that Telangana was making rapid strides in development, Viond Kumar said that the government has plans to allocate Rs 100 crore to Rs 300 crore for the construction of ring roads around Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar towns. Vinod Kumar said that Opposition parties have no locus standi to criticise the TRS government, which introduced umpteen number of welfare schemes and developmental programmes that no other State in the country did.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that the government has spent Rs 232 crore on developmental works such as central lighting, roads, drains, community halls etc in the Warangal West constituency. The government has provided monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 70 lakh to poor people suffering from various ailments under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the Chief Whip said. In all, the Telangana government has been implementing 390 welfare schemes, he said.

Referring to his Praja Sankshema Pragathi Yatra, Vinay said that it was aimed at sensitising people about the welfare and development programmes taken by the TRS government. District Libraries chairman Azeez Khan and Corporator Boda Dinna were among others present.