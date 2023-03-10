Warangal: 38 schools get science kits

Warangal: Science Kits provide a blend of education and fun, Warangal district Collector B Gopi said. Distributing Science Kits to 38 schools spread across 13 mandals in the district here on Thursday, he said that the kits are designed to provide detailed and subtle facts on various aspects of life and physical sciences.

He said that science experiments allow children to learn through trial and error. Lauding Suryakiran Welfare Society president T Vidyasagar Reddy who sponsored the science kits, the Collector said that such gestures strengthen school education. It may be mentioned here that the science kits each worth Rs 3,000.

District education officer D Vasanthi advised the teachers to make use of the science kits properly in teaching. District science officer Katla Srinivas said that they also have other plans to promote science education with the help of Suryakiran Welfare Society. Additional collector Srivatsa Kota and teachers were present.