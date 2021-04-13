Warangal: ABVP obstructs KTR convoy

Warangal: The police arrested several leaders belonging to Congress, BJP, ABVP, AIYF and other organisations on Sunday night ahead of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Warangal on Monday. However, the ABVP activists staged a protest at Desaipet by obstructing the convoy of KTR. They demanded the government to fill all the vacancies in the State service immediately. The police had a tough time to clear the protestors.

Meanwhile, CPI State secretariat member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao condemned the arrests. "It's now apparent that KTR cannot move in Warangal without stalling the movement of students," Rao said. He demanded the government to release the leaders, who were taken into custody, including AIYS State president Syed Valiullah Khadri. ABVP national executive member Ambala Kiran and State joint secretary Punnam Venu criticised the government for throttling the voice of students. Instead of releasing job notifications, the government increased the retirement age of the employees, the leaders said, accusing the rulers of not doing justice to the youth.