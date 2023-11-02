Warangal: BJP State spokesperson Rakesh Reddy resigns

Warangal : Unhappy with the party’s functioning, and the treatment meted out to him by the leadership, BJP State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy quit the party. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, Reddy said that the BJP leadership treated him indifferently despite the fact that he was a loyal partyman for the last 11 years. He was also unhappy with the party leadership which offered Warangal West ticket to Rao Padma, BJP Hanumakonda district president. It may be noted here that Reddy also aspired for the party ticket.

“I worked hard to strengthen the party but the leadership didn’t recognise my efforts. I never complained to the leadership even though I faced humiliation from the district leadership. Reddy said that he was not even allowed to address the media from the party office. He also found fault with Rao Padma for issuing a notice to him even though he was a State-level leader. The leadership was unreactive when taking the issue to its notice.

Time and again, the BJP leadership said that the tickets will be given only to the capable leaders, based on survey reports, Reddy said. He alleged that the party leadership was not concerned about the ground reality when it considered the candidates for the ensuing election to the Assembly. The BJP buried its ideology, he said, accusing the party of throttling the young voices and suppressing them.

“The BJP refused to give me the Warangal West ticket as I hail from a poor farming family. I am an alumnus of BITs Pilani and left a lucrative job in the US with an aim to serve the people,” Reddy said.

Reddy said that the future is bleak for the BJP in Telangana due to the groupism in the party. The BJP lost a golden chance to strengthen further in the State. BJP is yet to release its manifesto and set an agenda. Utmost the BJP can win seven to eight seats in the State, he deplored. He dashed off a letter to the BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, explaining the reasons behind his resignation.