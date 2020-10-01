Warangal: Congress to protest over Farm Bills today
Ahead of its nationwide call to observe ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas’ on Friday (October 2), the Congress leaders held a meeting here on Thursday.
Warangal: Ahead of its nationwide call to observe 'Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas' on Friday (October 2), the Congress leaders held a meeting here on Thursday. The AICC Secretary Srinivasan Krishnan who headed the meeting discussed with the district leaders about highlighting the anti-farmer agriculture Bills introduced by the BJP-led Central government. It may be mentioned that Congress workers are expected to participate in the Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas on Friday.
DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy, former Minister Konda Surekha, former Legislator Konda Muralidhar Rao, former Mayor Errabeli Swarna along with senior leaders E Venkatram Reddy, Dommati Sambaiah, Namindla Srinivas and Meesala Prakash were among others present.
