Warangal: Congress to protest over Farm Bills today

Warangal: Ahead of its nationwide call to observe 'Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas' on Friday (October 2), the Congress leaders held a meeting here on Thursday. The AICC Secretary Srinivasan Krishnan who headed the meeting discussed with the district leaders about highlighting the anti-farmer agriculture Bills introduced by the BJP-led Central government. It may be mentioned that Congress workers are expected to participate in the Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas on Friday.



DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy, former Minister Konda Surekha, former Legislator Konda Muralidhar Rao, former Mayor Errabeli Swarna along with senior leaders E Venkatram Reddy, Dommati Sambaiah, Namindla Srinivas and Meesala Prakash were among others present.