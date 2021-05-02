Warangal: Covid 'negative' reports must to enter counting hall

Warangal: The State Election Commission (SEC) has made 'negative' Covid-19 test report mandatory for all the candidates and their agents planning to be inside the counting hall on May 3, when counting of votes for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will be taken up, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said. The development comes in the wake of coronavirus second wave gripping the region.

She said that they have been organising a special drive to conduct coronavirus tests to the candidates in the fray for GWMC and their agents in coordination with the district health officials on May 1 and 2. "It's apparent that no candidate or their agents will be allowed inside the counting hall if they fail to produce a Covid-19 'negative' certificate.

With a spurt in coronavirus cases, it's high time for the people to follow the SEC guidelines and stay themselves safe, she said.

So far, two of the 15 candidates in the election fray tested positive. In all, nearly 714 persons underwent Covid-19 tests, of which 45 were tested 'positive'.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who took part in a hectic poll campaign has been tested 'negative'. Soon after the election campaign, the minister took stock of the Covid-19 situation by inspecting MGM hospital and PMSSY super-speciality hospital in Warangal.