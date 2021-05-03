Warangal: Despite BJP's surge, TRS retains GWMC

Warangal: The BJP put up a spirited performance in the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) but that's not enough to stop the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clinching the urban local body (ULB) for the second consecutive time. Compared to its previous Council term's tally, the TRS conceded four Divisions to the Opposition but heralded its sway over the GWMC.

The TRS won 48 Divisions against BJP's 10, Congress' four, and others' four in the 66-Division GWMC Council. The BJP which had a lone Corporator in the previous Council has improved its tally to 10. On the other hand, the Congress found itself in an embarrassment position by winning four. It may be mentioned here that the number of Divisions increased to 66 from the 58 in the urban local body (ULB) after the delimitation. Right from the beginning of the counting at a private school on the suburbs of Warangal city on Monday, the surge of the TRS candidates was apparent. Former MP Gundu Sudharani, who is said to be running for the Mayoral post, has won from 29th Division. Former Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin (Division 10) is one of the notable TRS candidates, who lost the election. He was defeated by Thota Venkateshwarlu of Congress.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao told the media persons that people in Warangal kept their faith in TRS. "As promised, we will expedite the development activity in the city and people would witness it within six months," Errabelli said.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that people's verdict buttresses the leadership of KCR. "The victory increased responsibility on TRS and we vow to develop the city."

Commenting on the results, BJP Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma thanked the denizens for their support in the GWMC elections. "The progress the BJP made was significant especially against the backdrop that the ruling TRS had lured the voters by money and liquor. The BJP will play a constructive role in the GWMC Council," Padma said.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that people, who believed in the development reposed their faith in TRS. "People taught a fitting lesson to BJP in the elections to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-poll, and in the Warangal and Khammam ULBs.