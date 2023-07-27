Warangal faces ire of heavy rains

Heavy rains are lashing Telangana. Many projects including Kadem are running at dangerous levels. Village after village is drowning due to heavy rains and floods. Warangal, one of the largest cities in Telangana, was flooded. The intersections resemble reservoirs. Main roads have turned into huge canals.



A flood poured into Ayyappaswamy temple at Bhadrakali temple. Flood is flowing from the bridge of Hanumakonda-Warangal road. Warangal under railway bridge was flooded. Warangal-Khammam national highway is waterlogged. Heavy water has reached Kazipet railway station in Warangal city. The water is almost at knee deep.

A huge tree fell down at Mylaram and a large number of vehicles got stuck. Mayor Gundu Sudharani ordered the officials to be on full alert as the District Meteorological Department announced a red alert for two more days.