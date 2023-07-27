Live
- CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
Just In
Warangal faces ire of heavy rains
Warangal, one of the largest cities in Telangana, was flooded. The intersections resemble reservoirs. Main roads have turned into huge canals
Heavy rains are lashing Telangana. Many projects including Kadem are running at dangerous levels. Village after village is drowning due to heavy rains and floods. Warangal, one of the largest cities in Telangana, was flooded. The intersections resemble reservoirs. Main roads have turned into huge canals.
A flood poured into Ayyappaswamy temple at Bhadrakali temple. Flood is flowing from the bridge of Hanumakonda-Warangal road. Warangal under railway bridge was flooded. Warangal-Khammam national highway is waterlogged. Heavy water has reached Kazipet railway station in Warangal city. The water is almost at knee deep.
A huge tree fell down at Mylaram and a large number of vehicles got stuck. Mayor Gundu Sudharani ordered the officials to be on full alert as the District Meteorological Department announced a red alert for two more days.