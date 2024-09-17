Live
Warangal: Fanfare marks Ganesh nimajjanam
Warangal: The nimajjanam (immersion) of Lord Ganesha, expected to continue till Tuesday evening, has started amid fanfare in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet on Monday, culminating the nine-day festivity.
Foolproof arrangements have been made for the nimajjanam at 23 immersion points across the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Mayor Gundu Sudharani said, along with the district collector Satya Sarada commenced Ganesh nimajjanam at Chinna Waddepally tank.
“We have spent around Rs 1 crore for the arrangements to ensure hassle-free immersion of Lord Ganesha,” Sudharani said. Around 6,000 Ganesh idols would be immersed by the Tuesday evening, she said. It’s going to be a herculean task for the administration to remove the idol remains from all the tanks. After the Bathukamma festival, all the tanks will be cleaned, the Mayor said.