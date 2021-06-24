Warangal: Hidden agenda behind shuffling of mandals

Warangal: The idea of carving out smaller districts was to ensure administration reaching out to the doorsteps of the people. But it seems like that there was a hidden agenda in the renaming of Warangal Urban and Rural districts by juggling their mandals vice versa. This agenda has nothing to do with the people's aspirations, who want 'one' Warangal district, or aimed at bringing any metamorphosis in the administration.



Initially, it was thought that there would be a change here and there in the composition of Warangal (as of now Rural) and Hanamkonda (as of now Urban) districts. But the TRS sources suggest that quite a few mandals are up for swapping.

As of now, the Urban district has 11 mandals against the Rural's 16. Urban Mandals: Warangal, Fort Warangal, Hanamkonda, Kazipet, Inavole, Hasanparthy, Velair, Dharmasagar, Elkathurthy, Kamalapur and Bheemadevarapally. Rural Mandals: Damera, Atmakur, Geesukonda, Dugondi, Narsampet, Nallabelly, Chennaraopet, Khanapur, Sangem, Nekkonda, Parvathagiri, Waradhannapet, Raiparthy, Parkal, Nadikuda and Shayampet

As per the proposed new plan, the two mandals – Warangal and Fort Warangal – of the Urban districts will be merged with the Rural. In lieu of this, three mandals – Wardhannapet, Parvathagiri and Raiparthy – from the Rural will be shifted to Urban to strike a balance in the population, it's learnt. "It's a preconceived idea that suits the best interests of the top leaders of the erstwhile Warangal district.

Everyone wants a slice of the pie in the guise of renaming the districts. The move to bring Raiparthy mandal into the Hanamkonda (Urban) district makes Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who represents Palakurthi constituency, a local. This could be an advantage for Errabelli when there was a protocol issue. On the other hand, leaders from the eastern part of the city dearly want the shuffling so that they can avoid their Hanamkonda (as of now Urban) district counterparts," a senior TRS leader told The Hans India.

Meanwhile, land belonging to Azam Jahi Mills is said to be the most probable location for the construction of an integrated Collectorate complex for Warangal district. Although, the authorities have proposed a site in Auto Nagar area, which is at the heart of the city, the administration will have to face hiccups in land acquisition.