Warangal: People trust MGM Hospital said Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: People continue to trust the State-run hospitals, Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that the government had provided all the facilities in the MGM hospital to treat the Covid-19 patients.



"99 per cent of the people, who were affected with coronavirus, kept their faith in the MGM hospital," he said. Errabelli directed the officials to ready the PMSSY super-speciality hospital within a month.

Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Commissioner of Police Promod Kumar were among others present.

In a related development, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy, speaking to media persons here on Monday, said that efforts being made to improve facilities at the Covid-19 ward. Admitting that shortcomings in the hospital such as oxygen supply plant etc, he said that they are putting all out efforts to tackles dire situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

"Some kind of misinformation spread about the treatment facilities in the MGMH is affecting the morale of the Covid-19 victims. It's time to maintain some restraint," Dr Reddy said.

Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Principal Dr S Sandhya Rani said that 120 beds, installed with oxygen facility, in the Super-speciality hospital are ready. The patients will be referred to the new Covid-19 facility if the ward in the MGMH is filled, she added. The 21 technicians who were working round the clock are performing nearly 400 Covid-19 tests in the Virology Lab, she said.